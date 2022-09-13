Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the victims of a fiery, deadly hit-and-run crash as Christopher Fisher, 48, his son, Christopher Fisher III, 3, and Laterrica Williams, 41.

Investigators said Williams was taken to the hospital and later died as a result of her injuries.

They added the crash happened a little before 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, on I-110 South near Chippewa Street.

Two people were killed and another person was injured, according to EMS.

Police said the three victims were in a Chevrolet Silverado headed south on the interstate. When the truck tried to change lanes, it crashed into another unknown vehicle, according to officials. Investigators added the truck then hit a concrete guardrail and caught fire.

Drivers were encouraged to use an alternate route.

DOTD announced the highway had to close just before 6 a.m. The interstate reopened around 8:30 a.m.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

