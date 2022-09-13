BBB Accredited Business
Saints sign RB Latavius Murray to practice squad, release WR Dei’Jean Dixon

The Saints brought back running back Latavius Murray (28) to their practice squad. (Staff...
The Saints brought back running back Latavius Murray (28) to their practice squad. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)(PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A familiar name is returning to the Saints organization. The team signed Latavius Murray to the practice squad. Murray played for the Saints from 2019-2020. In each of those seasons, Murray was a steady second back and gained over six hundred yards in each of those seasons.

Murray spent last season with the Baltimore Ravens.

To make room for Murray, the team terminated the contract of former Edna Karr and Nicholls State receiver Dei’Jean Dixon.

