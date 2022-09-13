Sunny skies, low humidity for a few days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The first front of fall has arrived and is poised to bring us a beautiful stretch of weather for basically the rest of the week.

Temperatures are dropping slowly this morning but more importantly, the humidity is crashing. As we go through today, you’ll notice a drying out of the atmosphere making for a much more pleasant feel. By this afternoon it’ll still be quite warm with highs in the middle 80s but no heat index due to that dry, good feeling air. Sunny skies look to dominate not only for today but the rest of the week.

The next few mornings will be quite nice with maybe even some 50s possible on the North Shore. South of the lake in and around the city, it’ll be a struggle to fall below 70 due to the lake waters being so warm.

Eventually this all comes to an end by the weekend as humidity surges back in which will bring a return of some shower chances. Right now rain coverage doesn’t look all that high for Saturday and Sunday.

All remains quiet in the Gulf and Caribbean for the next 5 days.

