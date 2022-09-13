BBB Accredited Business
Suspect barricaded in Abita Springs home in custody, St. Tammany sheriff says

Deputies say that on Monday night a suspect was barricaded inside a home on Barque Place in the...
Deputies say that on Monday night a suspect was barricaded inside a home on Barque Place in the Southwind subdivision.(Google Maps)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABITA SPRINGS, La. (WVUE) - A suspect authorities say was barricaded in an Abita Springs home Monday (Sept. 12) night was arrested shortly after the incident, according to information from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that on Monday night a suspect was barricaded inside a home on Barque Place in the Southwind subdivision. The sheriff’s office said that a SWAT roll was performed around 6:30 p.m.

The suspect was booked into the St. Tammany jail.

No further details are available at this time.

