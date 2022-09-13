BBB Accredited Business
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo

Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a grain elevator rescue.
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a grain elevator rescue.(KSNB)
By KSNB Local4 and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROSELAND, Neb. (KSNB/Gray News) – A worker was killed in a grain silo accident in Nebraska on Monday evening, according to officials.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Travis Thelander was pronounced dead upon recovery after becoming trapped inside a corn silo on the CHS property in Roseland.

Thelander was a worker for CHS, and since it is a workplace death, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.

The investigation is still ongoing as officials work to find out how Thelander became trapped.

