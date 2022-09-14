1 killed, 2 injured in Hayne Boulevard crash, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person died and two others were injured in a vehicle crash Tuesday evening (Sept. 13) in New Orleans East, police said.

The fatal wreck occurred around 5:53 p.m. at Hayne Boulevard and Edgelake Court, the NOPD said.

Police said one victim was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken for hospital treatment. The extent of their injuries and their conditions were not immediately known.

Police have not disclosed the identities, ages or genders of those involved in the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.