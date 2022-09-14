15-year-old fatally shot in Thibodaux; teen arrested

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - In Thibodaux, police arrest a 15-year-old boy in the shooting death of another 15-year-old.

Thibodaux police say Saturday, just before 6 p.m., officers received calls of a shooting in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue.

That’s where they found Jairen Cole shot multiple times in the lower torso.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

After investigating, detectives discovered another 15-year-old male was the suspected shooter.

He was arrested yesterday and is charged with one count of second-degree murder.

He is being held at the Lafourche Parish Juvenile Justice facility.

Police have not announced the suspected motive in the case.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.