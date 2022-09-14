BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

2 killed, 1 injured in Hayne Boulevard crash, NOPD says

One person was killed and two injured in a crash Tuesday evening (Sept. 13) on Hayne Boulevard...
One person was killed and two injured in a crash Tuesday evening (Sept. 13) on Hayne Boulevard at Edgelake Court in New Orleans East, police said.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people died and a third was hospitalized after a vehicle crash Tuesday evening (Sept. 13) in New Orleans East, police said.

The fatal wreck occurred around 5:53 p.m. at Hayne Boulevard and Edgelake Court, the NOPD said.

Police said one victim was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken for hospital treatment. The second person died more than three hours later, the NOPD said, while the third was listed in stable condition.

Police have not disclosed the identities, ages or genders of those involved in the crash.

One person was killed and two injured in a crash Tuesday evening (Sept. 13) on Hayne Boulevard...
One person was killed and two injured in a crash Tuesday evening (Sept. 13) on Hayne Boulevard at Edgelake Court, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson on Wednesday (Sept. 7) dismissed five high-ranking members...
Five high-ranking supervisors ousted from Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office
Trooper Kasha Domingue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Fired trooper accused of shooting a teen takes plea deal
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
The reporting person last observed 16-year-old Kaniya Hunt (pictured, black female) as she left...
16-year-old girl located safely after running away in ride-share vehicle after school, NOPD says

Latest News

A male victim was fatally shot Tuesday (Sept. 13) in the 2200 block of Dumaine Street in Treme,...
Person killed on Dumaine Street in Treme
Current state of insurance after Hurricane Ida
Louisiana’s insurance crisis worsens a year after Hurricane Ida
Still image of suspect shooting at LVMPD officer on Sept. 10, 2022.
Las Vegas police officer shot, killed suspect after she collapsed from shooting
Former NYPD deputy chief-turned-consultant Fausto Pichardo made 50 initial recommendations to...
Police consultant’s plan ‘to save the city’ calls for massive reassignment of NOPD officers to patrol duty