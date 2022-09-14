2 killed, 1 injured in Hayne Boulevard crash, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people died and a third was hospitalized after a vehicle crash Tuesday evening (Sept. 13) in New Orleans East, police said.

The fatal wreck occurred around 5:53 p.m. at Hayne Boulevard and Edgelake Court, the NOPD said.

Police said one victim was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken for hospital treatment. The second person died more than three hours later, the NOPD said, while the third was listed in stable condition.

Police have not disclosed the identities, ages or genders of those involved in the crash.

