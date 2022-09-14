BBB Accredited Business
Bars in Baton Rouge could stay open until 3 a.m. on gamedays under new proposal

Bars in Baton Rouge could stay open until 3 a.m. on gamedays under new proposal.
Bars in Baton Rouge could stay open until 3 a.m. on gamedays under new proposal.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bars in East Baton Rouge Parish could soon stay open until 3 a.m. on gamedays, if approved by officials.

On Thursday, September 15, the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board will consider a resolution that extends closing hours for bars on LSU and Southern University home football games.

The rule would only apply to bars with a Class A License.

According to the board, Class A licenses are issued to those businesses that sell or serve alcohol for consumption on the premises.

If approved by the ABC board, the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council will have to approve the plan.

Thursday’s meeting starts at 4 p.m. at 9408 Airline Highway.

To view the agenda, click here.

