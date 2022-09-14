Bruce: Awesome weather here as we remember we are in hurricane season; Next named storm likely

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The awesome weather pattern we are enjoying is here for another couple of days. We also have to remember we are in the peak of hurricane season as our next named storm will likely develop over the next 12-24 hours. Fiona is the next name up. Over the weekend, rain chances rise albeit low 20-30%. Thursday morning will still be pleasant and dry. By the afternoon and into Friday the humidity levels will start to come up enough that you notice the muggies return. The available moisture for a few showers and a storm or two should be back in place for the weekend, but no wash out with about 20-30 percent coverage. Temperatures remain in the middle to upper 80s.

In the tropics a new system is approaching the Lesser Antilles. The storm is expected to slowly move into the Greater Antilles through the weekend. There’s a long while to watch the development of this system, but no immediate tropical worries at this time.

