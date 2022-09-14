Caesars Sportsbook hitting the road for a “truck tour”

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Caesars Sportsbook & Casino is rolling out this fall and winter for a “truck tour” involving must-see sporting events around the country.

The tour consist of a fully branded 18-wheeler traveling across the United States. The cutting-edge truck will stop at the biggest sporting events and select Caesars destinations.

At each stop, the Caesars Sportsbook & Casino Truck will become a must-see attraction and hub delivering unique offers across casino and sports betting for new customers, VIP experiences for members of the industry-leading loyalty program, Caesars Rewards.

The Caesars Sportsbook & Casino Truck will make its debut on Sept. 19 in Orchard Park, New York, for the Monday Night Football home opener of Buffalo against Tennessee.

The truck tour will make multiple stops in New Orleans. They’ll be in the city for the Saints-Raiders game on Oct. 30, and Saints-Ravens on Nov. 7.

They’ll also make another stop in Louisiana for Alabama-LSU on Nov. 5.

“Providing customers with memorable experiences and treating them like royalty remains a key emphasis for us,” said Eric Hession, President of Caesars Digital. “The Caesars Sportsbook & Casino Truck Tour is an exciting chapter in our story as we shift our marketing focus to a more localized and targeted approach in our second year.”

