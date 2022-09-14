FFF: Marcus Freeman lovefest comes to a halt

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: A losing streak has many changing their tune on Marcus Freeman, Erling Haaland does it again, and dim sum for everyone Uptown.

FOOTBALL

This college football offseason I’ve witnessed numerous stories, tweets, telling me how great Marcus Freeman is going to be as the head coach of Notre Dame. Good riddance Brian Kelly, Freeman is a young superstar coach in the making.

Well, three games into the Freeman era, and the Irish are 0-3.

His squad blew a big lead to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl, they opened the 2022 season with a loss at Ohio State, and this past Saturday they fell to Marshall out of the Sun Belt.

Notre Dame has played football for 116 years, and they’ve had 24 head coaches. The 0-3 start to Freeman’s coaching career is the worst in school history.

The Irish were three touchdown favorites to Marshall at home, under “Touchdown Jesus,” and they lost.

Now the same national media members that told us Freeman will bring the Irish to new heights, are now openly suggesting the program could go back to the Charlie Weis, Tyrone Willingham days.

Wow, the hype train fell off the tracks fast in South Bend.

FÚTBOL

Erling Haaland absolutely dominated the Bundesliga (German soccer league) for Borussia Dortmund. So, this offseason he made the move to the biggest league in the world, the English Premier League.

The big question after his arrival to Manchester City, could he rack up the same amount of goals as he did in Germany. Yes indeed!

My goodness! Erling Haaland scores in traffic for #ManCity. Outside of the boot, over his head. Insanity in the #ChampionsLeague. Haaland with 13 goals in one month for City. pic.twitter.com/H4JLy9eqtr — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) September 14, 2022

Haaland has scored 13 goals in one month for City. That included a stunning winning-goal against his old club, Dortmund.

With a rocket leg, height, and a drive to score goals at will, Haaland is primed to be the best player in the world.

FOOD

If you’re in the mood for dim sum, and you want to enjoy this fall weather with outdoor dining, I got the spot for you.

The second location of Wishing Town Bakery opened Uptown recently, and it’s quite good.

The soup dumplings, spicy crawfish pocket dumplings, mini steamed buns, and the crispy cucumber salad are all great choices at Wishing Town.

I got a really strong feeling this spot will be quite popular as the temps continue to drop this fall.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.