BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Former Ouachita deputy pleads guilty to murder

Former OCC Deputy, Blake Bardwell
Former OCC Deputy, Blake Bardwell(Source: OPSO)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Blake Bardwell, a former Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced for the 2021 murder of his wife and child.

Bardwell was indicted in Jan. 2022 by an Ouachita Parish Grand Jury for the murder of his wife and 8-month-old daughter and on Sept. 12, 2022, pled guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, according to a press release from District Attorney Steve Tew.

Bardwell has received two life sentences for the homicides.

Judge Scott Leehy was over the case and Assistant District Attorney Kalee Moore prosecuted on behalf of the state.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper Kasha Domingue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Fired trooper accused of shooting a teen takes plea deal
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
A woman driver was shot early Saturday (Sept. 10) while stopped at a stoplight at the...
Woman driver shot at Tulane Avenue stoplight, police say
The reporting person last observed 16-year-old Kaniya Hunt (pictured, black female) as she left...
16-year-old girl located safely after running away in ride-share vehicle after school, NOPD says
NOLA Mayor Latoya Cantrell
Mayor Cantrell says she won’t repay $30,000 in travel expenses

Latest News

Father dead; daughter critical following home invasion, Tangipahoa sheriff says
Father dead; daughter critical following home invasion in Hammond
Healthy Staples You Should Always Have on Hand
Healthy Staples You Should Always Have on Hand
French Quarter bar taking high tech measures to protect neighborhood
French Quarter bar helps NOPD ID and catch suspect with security tech
Two juveniles arrested for shooting a teen in Thibodaux
Two juveniles arrested for murder in Thibodaux
Two juveniles arrested for murder in Thibodaux