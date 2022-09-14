Gillen All32 NFL rankings: Saints hold in the Top-10
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Bills showed why they opened the season as my No. 1 in the NFL All32 rankings last Thursday.
They absolutely dominated the Los Angeles Rams in the second half outscoring them, 21-0. Josh Allen accounted for four touchdowns in the 31-10 victory. It was Allen’s seventh career game of 3 TD+ passes and a rushing touchdown.
The Chiefs also exhibited to the NFL, that yes Tyreek Hill is a dynamic player, but they have many more weapons. Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes to four different players. Former LSU Tiger, Clyde Edwards-Helaire pulled in two scores.
The Saints stay at No. 10 this week. I think the lack of preseason cohesion with the offense showed it’s ugly head in the first half. Once the team went tempo, protection got better, Jameis Winston absolutely cooked with connections to Mike Thomas, Jarvis Landy and Chris Olave.
1. Bills
2. Chiefs
3. Bucs
4. Rams
5. Chargers
6. Vikings
7. Packers
8. Ravens
9. Eagles
10. Saints
11. Steelers
12. Bengals
13. Raiders
14. Dolphins
15. Cardinals
16. Broncos
17. Colts
18. Titans
19. Patriots
20. Bears
21. Niners
22. Cowboys
23. Giants
24. Browns
25. Seahawks
26. Commanders
27. Panthers
28. Lions
29. Jaguars
30. Texans
31. Falcons
32. Jets
