Heart of Louisiana: Old Music Jam

PORT ALLEN, La. (WVUE) - Live music jam sessions are fairly common around southern Louisiana, especially in Cajun country or in New Orleans.

But at the monthly Old Music Jam at the West Baton Rouge Parish Musuem in Port Allen, the tunes being sung and strummed are what the musicians call “old time music.” To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.