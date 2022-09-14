Hundreds honor Moon Landrieu at former New Orleans mayor’s funeral

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hundreds of mourners said goodbye to former New Orleans Mayor Maurice “Moon” Landrieu on Saturday (Sept. 10) at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church at Loyola University.

Landrieu died Monday at age 92. Those attending his funeral service Saturday included Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and current city mayor LaToya Cantrell. Another two-term New Orleans mayor -- Mitch Landrieu -- eulogized his late father.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.