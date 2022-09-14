BBB Accredited Business
Hundreds honor Moon Landrieu at former New Orleans mayor’s funeral

Mourners line up outside Uptown New Orleans' Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church on Saturday...
Mourners line up outside Uptown New Orleans' Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church on Saturday (Sept. 10), awaiting the visitation and funeral service for former Mayor Moon Landrieu.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Sabrina Wilson
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hundreds of mourners said goodbye to former New Orleans Mayor Maurice “Moon” Landrieu on Saturday (Sept. 10) at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church at Loyola University.

Landrieu died Monday at age 92. Those attending his funeral service Saturday included Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and current city mayor LaToya Cantrell. Another two-term New Orleans mayor -- Mitch Landrieu -- eulogized his late father.

