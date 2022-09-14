‘It’s not a breakdown’: Britney Spears cries on camera during dance routine

(WVUE) - Britney Spears isn’t afraid of being vulnerable to her fans while she’s on camera. In a recent video she posted Tuesday (Sept. 13) she burst into tears while dancing in a video on her Instagram page.

The pop star posted a clip of herself spinning around in a white crop top and black shorts. Towards the end of the video, she starts weeping out of nowhere.

“It’s been a while since I’ve cried on camera 🥲 !!!” she wrote in the caption. “It’s not a breakdown a–holes, it’s a release that I’ve needed for a very long time now 🥹 !!! Spiritual experience for sure !!! I think I need to do that way more 🌹🌹🌹 !!! Psss… bawling.”

It’s unclear if Britney was feeling emotional over the music, or conservatorship. Now all eyes are on her with her recent feud with her sons and her taking shots at Christina Aguilera by body shaming her.

She ended up posting a quote on Instagram from Rodney Dangerfield that read, “I found there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people.” She furthered that thought by name-dropping Christina and her backup dancers, saying if she had those same peeps in her orbit during the peak of her fame ... she’d look “extremely small.”

Spears quickly posted a response after the backlash defending herself saying she wasn’t trying to put anyone down and people misunderstood what she was saying.

“By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!! I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!!” she said in the Instagram post.

“By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!”

As a result, Christina Aguilera unfollowed her on Instagram.

