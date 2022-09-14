BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Kenner nun kidnapped in Africa returns home

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Sister Suellen Tennyson returns to the New Orleans area after she was kidnapped and held hostage in West Africa five months ago.

She spoke to the Clarion Herald about her months in captivity.

She says she was let go peacefully and released into the custody of the FBI, personnel of the U.S. embassy, and the Air Force.

“I said this was a miracle and it is a miracle,” said Archbishop Gregory Aymond.

She says no ransom was paid.

MORE: New Orleans nun freed after five months of captivity in Burkina Faso, Africa

The Clarion Harold reports after she was kidnapped in the night by a group of armed men from home in Burkina Faso in April, she was taken away on the back of a motorcycle and handed off to another group who did not physically harm her.

Sister Suellen returned to Louisiana on August 31. The Clarion Herald says she is regaining her strength and using a walker to guard against falls, but gaining strength.

Sister Suellen says she is full of gratitude that her life was spared and for her safe treatment in captivity.

In a statement, Sister Suellen said in part, “To the thousands of people who prayed and worked for her release. Thank you to all these people. I am truly humbled by all of this. and the only way I can say thank you is ‘thank you.’ my heart is filled with gratitude.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Trooper Kasha Domingue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Fired trooper accused of shooting a teen takes plea deal
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson on Wednesday (Sept. 7) dismissed five high-ranking members...
Five high-ranking supervisors ousted from Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office
The reporting person last observed 16-year-old Kaniya Hunt (pictured, black female) as she left...
16-year-old girl located safely after running away in ride-share vehicle after school, NOPD says
A woman driver was shot early Saturday (Sept. 10) while stopped at a stoplight at the...
Woman driver shot at Tulane Avenue stoplight, police say

Latest News

Clarence Hypolite
LSU Police arrest man accused of armed robbery, attempted murder
15-year-old fatally shot in Thibodeaux; teen arrested
15-year-old fatally shot in Thibodaux; teen arrested
One person was killed and two injured in a crash Tuesday evening (Sept. 13) on Hayne Boulevard...
2 killed, 1 injured in Hayne Boulevard crash, NOPD says
A male victim was fatally shot Tuesday (Sept. 13) in the 2200 block of Dumaine Street in Treme,...
Two killed on Dumaine Street in Treme