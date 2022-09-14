Next named storm likely forming in the tropics

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Even though we have fall on the brain, it’s still the heart of hurricane season and things are becoming active in the tropics again.

A tropical wave approaching the Caribbean islands is showing signs of formation and a depression or storm is possibly developing. The National Hurricane Center now gives this wave a high chance of formation over the next five days. If this does organize enough to become a named storm, the next name on the list is Fiona.

So, where does it go? First it has to track into the Caribbean islands of Puerto Rico and maybe even the Dominican Republic. This island chain is notorious for disrupting tropical systems and that usually yields a very uncertain track and intensity in the long range. By this weekend, we’re expecting the system to be moving over those Caribbean islands so we should know more by then.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.