BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Next named storm likely forming in the tropics

Fiona is the next name on the list
Tropical Satellite
Tropical Satellite(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Even though we have fall on the brain, it’s still the heart of hurricane season and things are becoming active in the tropics again.

A tropical wave approaching the Caribbean islands is showing signs of formation and a depression or storm is possibly developing. The National Hurricane Center now gives this wave a high chance of formation over the next five days. If this does organize enough to become a named storm, the next name on the list is Fiona.

So, where does it go? First it has to track into the Caribbean islands of Puerto Rico and maybe even the Dominican Republic. This island chain is notorious for disrupting tropical systems and that usually yields a very uncertain track and intensity in the long range. By this weekend, we’re expecting the system to be moving over those Caribbean islands so we should know more by then.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Trooper Kasha Domingue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Fired trooper accused of shooting a teen takes plea deal
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson on Wednesday (Sept. 7) dismissed five high-ranking members...
Five high-ranking supervisors ousted from Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office
The reporting person last observed 16-year-old Kaniya Hunt (pictured, black female) as she left...
16-year-old girl located safely after running away in ride-share vehicle after school, NOPD says
A woman driver was shot early Saturday (Sept. 10) while stopped at a stoplight at the...
Woman driver shot at Tulane Avenue stoplight, police say

Latest News

Morning weather update for Wed., Sept. 14 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Wed., Sept. 14 at 6 a.m.
Today's forecast
Sunny skies and low humidity for now
Current state of insurance after Hurricane Ida
Louisiana’s insurance crisis worsens a year after Hurricane Ida
Early evening weather update for Tuesday, Sept. 13
Early evening weather update for Tuesday, Sept. 13