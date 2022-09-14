Nicondra: Dry conditions continue. Rain returns weekend.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Pleasant and mostly dry weather sticks around at least a couple of more days. Thursday morning should still be pleasant and dry. By the afternoon and into Friday the humidity levels will start to come up enough that you notice the muggies return. The available moisture for a few showers and a storm or two should be back in place for the weekend, but no wash out with about 30 percent coverage. Temperatures remain in the middle to low 80s.

In the tropics a new system is approaching the Lesser Antilles. The storm is expected to slowly move into the Greater Antilles through the weekend. There’s a long while to watch the development of this system, but no immediate tropical worries at this time.

