Person killed on Dumaine Street in Treme

A male victim was fatally shot Tuesday (Sept. 13) in the 2200 block of Dumaine Street in Treme,...
A male victim was fatally shot Tuesday (Sept. 13) in the 2200 block of Dumaine Street in Treme, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A person was killed on Dumaine Street in Treme, New Orleans police said Tuesday night (Sept. 13).

The age and identity of the male victim were not disclosed, but the NOPD said the victim was declared dead at the scene in the 2200 block of Dumaine Street around 7:10 p.m.

The NOPD initially said the victim had been shot to death, but later amended their alert to say investigators had not yet determined the person’s cause of death.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

