Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus

Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought fentanyl to school.(sshepard via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Gray News) - Authorities in California say a school employee has been hospitalized after coming into contact with fentanyl pills on campus.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a Chipman Junior High School student allegedly brought 150 fentanyl pills disguised as Percocet to school on Sept. 9.

Authorities said a yard supervisor overdosed after inadvertently making contact with the pills while finding them on the student.

A police officer with the Kern High School District administered Narcan to the staff member, who was later transported to a hospital.

The BPD said the school supervisor was checking the student after the 13-year-old was involved in an unrelated altercation with another student that day.

Police said the student was also in possession of about $300.

According to Bakersfield police, it wasn’t immediately known if any of the pills were sold or given to other students, but the 13-year-old was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sales purposes and other associated duties.

The school employee is expected to survive the incident, and BPD said it is working with the Bakersfield City School District to ensure campus safety.

