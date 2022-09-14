Sunny skies and low humidity for now

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This weather is such a nice break from the heat and humidity we’ve been dealing with the past five months so make sure you get out and enjoy it.

We know it won’t last forever, in fact, it probably won’t last into the upcoming weekend. Expect another day or so of that good feeling air making for nice, cool starts and pleasantly warm afternoons. Highs today will climb into the upper 80s with that temperature trend remaining the same through the end of the week.

The difference is by the end of the week and especially this weekend moisture levels will start to rise so the good feel will leave us. I also need to introduce some rain chances by Saturday and Sunday as a few showers look possible as we build up the return flow from the Gulf. Rain coverage for Saturday and Sunday will be around 30%.

A quick peek into next week shows that summer heat ridge possibly building across the Deep South. So you know what that means, we may not be done with the 90s just yet.

Taking a dive into the tropics shows an area of disturbed weather approaching the Lesser Antilles. This tropical wave continues to pulse with thunderstorms which is the first sign we may eventually have an organizing tropical system. Indications are some development is possible as it approaches the Caribbean islands this weekend. Where it goes thereafter? Who knows, but we have plenty of time to watch it.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.