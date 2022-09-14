Tropical Depression #7 forms in Atlantic Ocean

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Even though we have fall on the brain, it’s still the heart of hurricane season and things are becoming active in the tropics again.

Tropical Depression #7 has formed, expected to become Fiona as it nears the Caribbean. Rough time for it ahead as big mountains are in the path but the Bahamas/Cuba need to watch going into next week. Long ways out for any Gulf talk. #lawx @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/zEKaOLv3wp — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) September 14, 2022

So, where does it go? First, it has to track into the Caribbean islands of Puerto Rico and maybe even the Dominican Republic. This island chain is notorious for disrupting tropical systems and that usually yields a very uncertain track and intensity in the long range. By this weekend, we’re expecting the system to be moving over those Caribbean islands so we should know more by then.

