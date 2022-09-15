68-year-old man, unidentified woman killed in Treme shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were fatally shot Tuesday night (Sept. 13) on Dumaine Street in Treme, New Orleans police said.

Investigators said a male and female victim “sustained an undetermined amount of gunshot wounds” and died at the scene. The man was identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office as 68-year-old Leonard Roundtree. The female victim’s age and identity remain under investigation as of Thursday morning, the coroner’s office said.

Police initially reported Roundtree’s death in the 2200 block of Dumaine Street, saying he was shot around 7:10 p.m. The NOPD later amended that report to say investigators had not determined his cause of death.

Then, at 10:46 p.m., the NOPD announced that a second victim -- the unidentified female -- also had been discovered at the scene. This time, the department said both victims had been shot. The coroner’s office confirmed Roundtree’s cause of death was a gunshot wound.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

