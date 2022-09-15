BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Alvin Kamara misses Thursday’s practice with a rib injury

Saints running back Alvin Kamara missed practice on Thursday.
Saints running back Alvin Kamara missed practice on Thursday.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints top running back missed Thursday’s workout with a rib injury that he suffered in the Falcons game this past Sunday. Kamara practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday.

Anticipating Kamara could miss some time with the injury, New Orleans signed former Saint Latavius Murray on Monday.

Safety Paulson Adebo has missed both workouts this week with an ankle injury. He didn’t play in Atlanta.

The Black and Gold possessed a laundry list of players practicing on a limited basis on Thursday: Cam Jordan (hip), Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder), Dwayne Washington (hamstring), Jameis Winston (back)Landon Young (hip), Mark Ingram (ankle), and Alontae Taylor (hip).

The Saints are currently 2.5-point underdogs to the Bucs. For a full breakdown of all betting trends involving the Black and Gold, check out the Final Bet on Thursday’s at 10:35 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper Kasha Domingue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Fired trooper accused of shooting a teen takes plea deal
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
A woman driver was shot early Saturday (Sept. 10) while stopped at a stoplight at the...
Woman driver shot at Tulane Avenue stoplight, police say
The reporting person last observed 16-year-old Kaniya Hunt (pictured, black female) as she left...
16-year-old girl located safely after running away in ride-share vehicle after school, NOPD says
NOLA Mayor Latoya Cantrell
Mayor Cantrell says she won’t repay $30,000 in travel expenses

Latest News

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas caught two touchdowns against Atlanta. (AP...
Gillen All32 NFL rankings: Saints hold in the Top-10
The Saints brought back running back Latavius Murray (28) to their practice squad. (Staff...
Saints sign RB Latavius Murray to practice squad, release WR Dai’Jean Dixon
Saints score 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to beat the Falcons
Duncan Commentary: Saints open season with unforgettable victory over Falcons
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) leaves the field after defeating Atlanta...
Jeff Duncan Commentary: Saints produce improbable win over the Falcons