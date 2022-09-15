BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Friday dry as we see rain chances for the weekend; Fiona continues westbound

Bruce: Dry skies for now; Few weekend showers return
Bruce: Dry skies for now; Few weekend showers return(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - 1 more day of nice and dry weather before moisture returns with higher humidity and spotty showers over the weekend. Humidity is starting to increase from the coast north and by Friday afternoon a more muggy feel will take over across the region. Some spotty showers and storms will return into the weekend with Saturday the best chance of seeing some rain. It will not be a wash out with plenty of dry times. You can keep track with your Fox 8 weather app.

In the tropics Fiona continues to develop. It is expected to hold a western course along the southern edge of high pressure just north of the system and make a northern turn over the islands. It’s still a ways from the islands so we will monitor for changes as the system continues towards the Caribbean.

