Experienced Jayden Daniels producing positive results in the LSU offense

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels had 28 starts at Arizona State.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels had 28 starts at Arizona State.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jayden Daniels is only two games into his LSU career, but he’s starting to show why the Tigers took the quarterback out of the transfer portal.

“I think you start with efficiency with Daniels. His ability to keep eight drives alive consecutively and turn them into touchdowns. I think that’s a great place to start. So you know, I think there is still growth there, and he would tell you that if he was standing here. There is still growth and recognition. But he’s so coachable. I think I mentioned this the last time we talked about him, is his demeanor when he comes to the sideline. He is extremely coachable, taking in information, talking to the box, talking to me on the sideline where you can get him information and he can pick that up and move on to the next series. So I like that about him. Look, here’s a guy with three years of starting experience, and you can sense and feel that when he comes to the sideline, that you can have that kind of dialog,” said LSU head coach Brian Kelly.

After the Southern game, there’s also no debate, Garrett Nussmeier will be the No. 2 quarterback this season.

“So, look, you never want to have a moment where you turn the ball over. Obviously we had a conversation about that. He’s got to take care of the football and he knows that. I mean, that’s not anything that’s something that he feels good about. I’m not here to make excuses for him, but you press a little bit, right? You have another quarterback that’s led eight consecutive touchdown drives. You’re trying to press,” said Kelly.

LSU is a 2.5-point underdog to the undefeated Mississippi State Bulldogs.

