BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Fiona heading for the Caribbean islands

The storm will maintain tropical storm intensity over the next 5 days
Tropical Storm Fiona
Tropical Storm Fiona(Source: NOAA)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Fiona has formed over the Atlantic and is poised to move into the Caribbean islands this weekend.

Fiona is now a moderate tropical storm but satellite images continue to indicate the storm is being sheared. This should keep the system from getting much stronger and the current forecast thinking keeps Fiona a tropical storm over the next 5 days.

Impacts are expected in the Leeward Islands by Friday night before those tropical impacts push towards Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic into the weekend. Tropical Storm watches and warnings are expected for these areas over the next several days.

As far as the track of Fiona, the west motion is the easy part of the forecast as that’s likely to continue into the weekend. The big question comes in where does Fiona start gaining latitude and turning north a bit, is it before Hispanola or before it? That makes the difference between a stronger storm over water or a weak storm interacting with those mountains. The good news in the long range is all indications are a weakness will develop off the East Coast leading Fiona to make a gradual turn north next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper Kasha Domingue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Fired trooper accused of shooting a teen takes plea deal
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
A woman driver was shot early Saturday (Sept. 10) while stopped at a stoplight at the...
Woman driver shot at Tulane Avenue stoplight, police say
The reporting person last observed 16-year-old Kaniya Hunt (pictured, black female) as she left...
16-year-old girl located safely after running away in ride-share vehicle after school, NOPD says
NOLA Mayor Latoya Cantrell
Mayor Cantrell says she won’t repay $30,000 in travel expenses

Latest News

Morning weather update for Thurs., Sept. 15 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Thurs., Sept. 15 at 6 a.m.
Next 3 Days
Humidity, rain chances set to return for Friday and the weekend
Bruce's Wednesday afternoon forecast 9/14
Bruce's Wednesday afternoon forecast 9/14
Bruce: A nice pattern but we are still in the peak of hurricane season
Bruce: Awesome weather here as we remember we are in hurricane season; Next named storm likely