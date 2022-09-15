BBB Accredited Business
French Quarter bar helps NOPD ID and catch suspect with security tech

By Kaitlin Rust
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A French Quarter bar is employing high-tech measures to protect the neighborhood from the city’s rising crime. This week, it helped the NOPD identify and capture a suspect within an hour.

“I think we bear a greater responsibility to take care of our neighborhood, so we do what we can,” owner of Three Legged Dog Tim Blake said.

The Three Legged Dog has been at the busy corner of Conti and Burgundy for decades, open 24 hours, so safety is a priority for Blake.

“We have a driver’s license reader that we use to scan to make sure that everyone is legal, obviously, and we want to take care of nefarious characters who don’t like to carry their IDs,” Blake said.

Blake says they keep the info of bad actors who they’ve banned and that’s what an NOPD officer was able to reference after recognizing a suspect in a nearby alleged assault Sunday morning on Chartres. The officer knew the suspect hung out in the area of the Three Legged Dog.

It turns out the suspect, who police were able to identify as 67-year-old Leonard Landry, was in the bar’s database of banned customers, but that’s not where the help stops.

“You can give ProjectNOLA a picture and it only takes them a few seconds, they could run that through their facial recognition program that’s Quarter-wide,” Blake said. “Very quickly they can come up with a name and then he can’t give us the name because that’s not permissible, so what we do is then we connect him with the police.”

NOPD says they at no point requested or used the facial recognition tech, just the name and a video to check through available investigative resources.

That tech will be coming to the city soon, but Blake says being a host for ProjectNOLA’s independent crime cameras since their inception has been helpful. The network is not connected to any outside agencies, not even NOPD has direct access.

Blake is even testing a special thermal heat sensing camera inside the bar.

“It highlights the shadows of knives, weapons, gun holsters, anything that you’re trying to hide and then with facial recognition, we can then see who you are,” Blake said.

Crime incidents are up 43 percent from last year according to city data and the crew at the Three Legged Dog is on the lookout, even stepping into some situations themselves.

In this case, General Manager, Todd Lively, was about to leave for the day and spotted Landry on his way out, further helping police apprehend him all within an hour of identifying him.

“I think we can all agree there are problems in the city and if you everybody tries to do what they can on their corner on their street, then maybe there’s improvements,” Blake said.

