BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Humidity, rain chances set to return for Friday and the weekend

Thursday will be the last day we stick with low humidity and dry conditions
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s all about to come to an end so get out and enjoy this small preview of fall we’re experiencing right now.

Today will be the last day of mostly dry and less humid conditions. Highs are going to be quite warm with most areas climbing into the upper 80s. The transition begins overnight tonight and especially on Friday as the Gulf opens back up leading to increasing humidity and the return of “some” rain chances.

I’m going with a 20% coverage for a shower Friday with that rain chance increasing over the weekend. Usually when you start to return the flow from the Gulf after a front, you do get some shower activity which is the thought process for the passing rain potential Saturday and again on Sunday.

A quick look into next week shows another heat ridge building across us so expect multiple days in the 90s but the humidity doesn’t look terrible which is partially good news.

Tropical Storm Fiona has formed and is poised to approach the Caribbean islands this weekend. Lots of questions on intensity and the eventual track of this thing as so many variables are at play which includes land interaction. For now, most guidance shows a gradual turn north into the Bahamas by next week. An East Coast threat has a higher chance of playing out as compared to a Gulf threat. We’ll keep watch!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper Kasha Domingue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Fired trooper accused of shooting a teen takes plea deal
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
A woman driver was shot early Saturday (Sept. 10) while stopped at a stoplight at the...
Woman driver shot at Tulane Avenue stoplight, police say
The reporting person last observed 16-year-old Kaniya Hunt (pictured, black female) as she left...
16-year-old girl located safely after running away in ride-share vehicle after school, NOPD says
NOLA Mayor Latoya Cantrell
Mayor Cantrell says she won’t repay $30,000 in travel expenses

Latest News

Bruce's Wednesday afternoon forecast 9/14
Bruce's Wednesday afternoon forecast 9/14
Bruce: A nice pattern but we are still in the peak of hurricane season
Bruce: Awesome weather here as we remember we are in hurricane season; Next named storm likely
Striking color blazes across the sky in this September 7th, 2022 Sunset.
Nicondra: Dry conditions continue. Rain returns weekend.
Tropical Satellite
Tropical Depression #7 forms in Atlantic Ocean