Humidity, rain chances set to return for Friday and the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s all about to come to an end so get out and enjoy this small preview of fall we’re experiencing right now.

Today will be the last day of mostly dry and less humid conditions. Highs are going to be quite warm with most areas climbing into the upper 80s. The transition begins overnight tonight and especially on Friday as the Gulf opens back up leading to increasing humidity and the return of “some” rain chances.

I’m going with a 20% coverage for a shower Friday with that rain chance increasing over the weekend. Usually when you start to return the flow from the Gulf after a front, you do get some shower activity which is the thought process for the passing rain potential Saturday and again on Sunday.

A quick look into next week shows another heat ridge building across us so expect multiple days in the 90s but the humidity doesn’t look terrible which is partially good news.

Tropical Storm Fiona has formed and is poised to approach the Caribbean islands this weekend. Lots of questions on intensity and the eventual track of this thing as so many variables are at play which includes land interaction. For now, most guidance shows a gradual turn north into the Bahamas by next week. An East Coast threat has a higher chance of playing out as compared to a Gulf threat. We’ll keep watch!

