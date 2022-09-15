New Orleans Jazz Museum hosting concerts for Hispanic Heritage Month

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The sounds of Hispanic countries are what the New Orleans Jazz Museum wants to celebrate this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month.

Since 1988, celebrations across the country mark the achievements and contributions made by Hispanics throughout the nation’s history. It starts every year on September 15, the same day as the Independence Days of Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Nicaragua.

The sounds of those countries and more are what the museum wants to celebrate with weekly concerts.

“Music is like an international language of love, of passion, of different rhythms,” International Relations Manager Taslya Mejia said. “You are going to be able to come to the museum and enjoy live performances from Latino artists.”

Every Friday of Hispanic Heritage Month, the museum has booked local Latin talent to entertain and educate guests. Admission is free but seating is offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. All performances will also be live streamed on the museum’s Facebook page.

Fermín Ceballos - September 16 at 2 p.m.

Fermín Ceballos - September 23 at 2 p.m.

Oscar Rossignoli - September 30 at 2 p.m.

Trece del Sur - October 7 at 2 p.m.

Muevelo - October 14 at 2 p.m.

“We see the museum as a platform that will bring the community together,” museum director Greg Lambousy said.

Organizers will also hold the museum’s first-ever Brasil Day on September 17. Guests will enjoy seminars, dances, music, and food from Brazilian culture bearers. Staff also hope to hold similar days to honor Spanish and Argentinian cultures throughout Hispanic Heritage Month.

The hope is to pay homage to the different cultures while also supporting the culture bearers who call Southeast Louisiana home.

Museum staff also want to showcase all they learned during their recent international trips to survey different jazz programs.

“That means everything to us but it also means everything to them because we are here to support not only their culture but their music and traditions,” Mejia said.

For a full list of Hispanic Heritage Month events, VIVA NOLA Magazine has a full list on its website.

