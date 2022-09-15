Nicondra: Pleasant today, but humidity returns into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our pleasant stretch of weather continues at least one more night with dry conditions sticking around. Dew points are starting to increase from the coast north and by Friday afternoon a more muggy feel will take over across the region. Some spotty showers and storms will return into the weekend with Saturday the best chance of seeing some rain. It will not be a wash out with plenty of dry time. You can keep track with your Fox 8 weather app.

In the tropics Fiona continues to develop. It is expected to hold a western course along the southern edge of high pressure just north of the system and make a northern turn over the islands. It’s still a ways from the islands so we will monitor for changes as the system continues towards the Caribbean.

