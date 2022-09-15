BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Student arrested in connection to bomb threat on Kentucky college campus, police say

Hailee Reed was arrested and charged with terroristic threatening, according to authorities.
Hailee Reed was arrested and charged with terroristic threatening, according to authorities.(Warren County Jail)
By Kelly Dean and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) - A woman was arrested Wednesday in connection to a bomb threat at a Kentucky college, according to authorities.

Police at Western Kentucky University arrested Hailee Reed and charged her with terroristic threatening, which is a first-degree offense. Reed is a student at the university.

Around noon, police investigated suspicious materials believed to have been an explosive device after students received an alert for a possible explosive device on the campus. Investigators determined the material was related to construction and not a threat, WBKO reported.

A short time later, police said an anonymous threat was posted on social media targeting a parking structure on the campus. Officials told anyone on campus to avoid the area while they investigated.

Less than an hour after that, police said the threat against the parking structure was unfounded, and a person of interest was in custody.

Classes at the university were postponed until shortly before 2 p.m. when police said it was clear.

Copyright 2022 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Trooper Kasha Domingue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Fired trooper accused of shooting a teen takes plea deal
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson on Wednesday (Sept. 7) dismissed five high-ranking members...
Five high-ranking supervisors ousted from Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office
The reporting person last observed 16-year-old Kaniya Hunt (pictured, black female) as she left...
16-year-old girl located safely after running away in ride-share vehicle after school, NOPD says
A woman driver was shot early Saturday (Sept. 10) while stopped at a stoplight at the...
Woman driver shot at Tulane Avenue stoplight, police say

Latest News

Feng Lu was arrested by police in San Francisco after his arrival from China, according to...
DNA leads to an arrest in 2014 killing of Texas family
FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
R. Kelly convicted of child porn, enticing girls for sex
The first national rail strike in about 30 years could start Friday.
1 rail union rejects deal, 2 accept ahead of strike deadline
A police bomb squad is on the Northeastern University campus in Boston to examine a suspicious...
Officials probing whether explosion at college campus was staged