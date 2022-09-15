Surveillance video shows rash of Metairie car break-ins

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A string of coordinated overnight car break-ins in Metairie has frustrated some neighbors in the area of Kawanee Avenue.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office (JPSO) confirmed they are investigating at least 10 break-ins between the hours of 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Wednesday. Surveillance video captured on one neighbor’s camera shows the thieves rummaging through cars on Academy Drive.

In the video, you can see one suspect going through the cab of a blue pickup. When he can’t find anything, he runs across the street to try a neighbor’s car, being followed by a dark-colored SUV.

A gun can be clearly seen in the hands of the first suspect, while a second suspect goes through a white sedan parked in the street.

“You just never know what you gonna wake up to in the morning,” said Freddie Herdman, a neighbor who said he woke up to the surveillance video posted on social media. “It’s unusual. I never hear nothing about break-ins out here.”

JPSO confirmed they are in the process of investigating the crime. A spokesperson said around 90 percent of the car break-ins they investigated are from unlocked cars.

There were no reports of windows being busted.

“It kind of freaked me out a little bit,” said neighbor Asha Harbison. “It’s real close to here, and we’ve had something like that happen years and years ago.”

If you recognize any of the subjects in the surveillance video, you’re urged to reach out to JPSO investigators or you can remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.