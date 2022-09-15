Tropical Storm Fiona heading for Caribbean islands

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Fiona has formed over the Atlantic and is poised to move into the Caribbean islands this weekend.

Fiona is now a moderate tropical storm but satellite images continue to indicate the storm is being sheared. This should keep the system from getting much stronger and the current forecast thinking keeps Fiona a tropical storm over the next 5 days.

Impacts are expected in the Leeward Islands by Friday night before those tropical impacts push towards Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic into the weekend. Tropical Storm watches and warnings are expected for these areas over the next several days.

As far as the track of Fiona, the west motion is the easy part of the forecast as that’s likely to continue into the weekend. The big question comes in where does Fiona start gaining latitude and turning north a bit, is it before Hispanola or before it? That makes the difference between a stronger storm over water or a weak storm interacting with those mountains. The good news in the long range is all indications are a weakness will develop off the East Coast leading Fiona to make a gradual turn north next week.

The new track on Fiona is in from the National Hurricane Center.

Fiona's future track has more options north than west. This is good news at this stage for the Gulf. The heat ridge we've talked about all summer anchored in Texas will form next week and leave a nice gap for some northerly motion. Watching, just not worried.

