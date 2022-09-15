Two juveniles arrested for shooting a teen in Thibodaux

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - A 12-year-old and a 15-year-old were arrested for shooting another teen in Thibodaux Saturday (Sept. 10) evening, police say.

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue says they arrested a 15-year-old suspect on Tuesday for one count of first-degree murder and the 12-year-old was arrested Wednesday for one count of principle to second-degree murder.

According to reports, officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue Saturday night around 6 p.m. That’s where they found Jairen Cole shot multiple times in the lower torso.

Cole was transported to Thibodaux Regional Health System and later transferred to University Medical Center via Air Med, where he later died.

Both suspects have been taken to Lafourche Parish Justice Facility awaiting court proceedings.

If you have any further information regarding this incident, please submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.