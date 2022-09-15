Woman wanted for contempt of court related to a hit-and-run incident, Washington sheriff says

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of a Bogalusa woman who is wanted for contempt of court related to a hit-and-run accident involving an elderly man.

Sheriff Randy Seal said the office believes that Jessica Lynn Creel, 34, could be a fugitive of the parish.

“Help us apprehend Jessica Lynn Creel,” said Seal. “She has a history of failing to appear in court and it is important that she be taken into custody. If you know where she is, please let us know.”

Anyone with information related to her possible location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 985-839-3434.

