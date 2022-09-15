BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Woman wanted for contempt of court related to a hit-and-run incident, Washington sheriff says

Sheriff Randy Seal said the office believes that Jessica Lynn Creel, 34, could be a fugitive of...
Sheriff Randy Seal said the office believes that Jessica Lynn Creel, 34, could be a fugitive of the parish.(Washington Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of a Bogalusa woman who is wanted for contempt of court related to a hit-and-run accident involving an elderly man.

Sheriff Randy Seal said the office believes that Jessica Lynn Creel, 34, could be a fugitive of the parish.

“Help us apprehend Jessica Lynn Creel,” said Seal. “She has a history of failing to appear in court and it is important that she be taken into custody. If you know where she is, please let us know.”

Anyone with information related to her possible location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 985-839-3434.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper Kasha Domingue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Fired trooper accused of shooting a teen takes plea deal
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
A woman driver was shot early Saturday (Sept. 10) while stopped at a stoplight at the...
Woman driver shot at Tulane Avenue stoplight, police say
The reporting person last observed 16-year-old Kaniya Hunt (pictured, black female) as she left...
16-year-old girl located safely after running away in ride-share vehicle after school, NOPD says
NOLA Mayor Latoya Cantrell
Mayor Cantrell says she won’t repay $30,000 in travel expenses

Latest News

A male victim was fatally shot Tuesday (Sept. 13) in the 2200 block of Dumaine Street in Treme,...
68-year-old man, unidentified woman killed in Treme shooting
Juveniles, 12 and 15, accused of killing teen in Thibodaux
Man threatens to recreate the recent mass shooting in Memphis in Greenville, Miss.
Mississippi man threatens mass shooting similar to Mid-South shooting spree
Tropical Storm Fiona
Tropical Storm Fiona heading for Caribbean islands