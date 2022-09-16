1 teen dead, 2 others hospitalized in Gretna house fire
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - At least one teen is dead and two others have been rushed to the hospital after a house caught fire in Gretna.
The fire broke out before 10 a.m. on Fri., Sept. 16 on Lynnmeade Drive.
A 15-year-old was killed and two other children were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to firefighters on the scene.
We have a crew en route. Officials are expected to provide more information shortly.
