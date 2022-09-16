BBB Accredited Business
1 teen dead, 2 others hospitalized in Gretna house fire

A deadly house fire broke out on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna on Fri., Sept. 16.
A deadly house fire broke out on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna on Fri., Sept. 16.(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - At least one teen is dead and two others have been rushed to the hospital after a house caught fire in Gretna.

The fire broke out before 10 a.m. on Fri., Sept. 16 on Lynnmeade Drive.

A 15-year-old was killed and two other children were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to firefighters on the scene.

A deadly house fire broke out on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna on Fri., Sept. 16.
A deadly house fire broke out on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna on Fri., Sept. 16.(WVUE)

We have a crew en route. Officials are expected to provide more information shortly.

