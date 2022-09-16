BBB Accredited Business
3 siblings dead in Gretna house fire

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - Three siblings have died after a house caught fire in Gretna, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The fire broke out around 9: 30 a.m. on Fri., Sept. 16 on Lynnmeade Drive.

A 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials said a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old were rushed to the hospital where they both died from their injuries.

A deadly house fire broke out on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna on Fri., Sept. 16.
A deadly house fire broke out on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna on Fri., Sept. 16.(WVUE)

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Several agencies are on the scene.

We have a crew en route. Officials are expected to provide more information shortly.

