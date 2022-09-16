BBB Accredited Business
Brian Kelly talks Micah Baskerville, John Emery, Sevyn Banks, & more

LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville (23)
LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville (23)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Brian Kelly held his weekly talk show from TJ Ribs on Thursday, Sept. 15, and had plenty to speak about.

Kelly said Ohio State transfer cornerback Sevyn Banks will play in the SEC opener against Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 17. He missed the first two games due to injury.

The head coach also said linebacker Micah Baskerville will play a lot against the Bulldogs. The fifth-year senior from Shreveport had a pick-six and blocked a punt in the 65-17 win over Southern.

RELATED: Jayden Daniels’s father talks about what he’s gone through to become LSU’s QB

Kelly added freshman linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. will also see the field a lot on Saturday because of the speed he brings to the position. He led the LSU defense with seven tackles against the Jags.

Kelly emphasized the coaching staff certainly wants to get running back John Emery in the mix and is excited to get him on the field for the first time this season but will be “realistic” about the number of touches he gets in his first real game action since 2020.

Kelly also talked about how the Tigers must continue to recruit and improve on the offensive line.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

