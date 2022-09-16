Bruce: After a nice summer break; humidity, warmer temps and a stray shower return for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a few days of cooler mornings and lower humidity, the summer fell returns this weekend into next week. The weekend will bring changes with a chance for a shower, but most will not see rain. It should still be nice, but warmer and more humid for tail gating. Rain coverage will be less 20-30 percent with most showers along the coast. As we head into next week things dry out again and we will see temperatures ramp up with highs in the lower 90s as opposed to the upper 80s.

Bruce: After a few days of cool mornings and low humidity, Gulf return moisture will bring a few more clouds, that muggy feel and a spotty weekend shower. Most stay dry as the weekend will not be a washout, pic.twitter.com/QGLViRfWC4 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) September 16, 2022

Fiona continues to move towards the Caribbean effecting the northern islands of the lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands into the weekend. The current forecast calls for a turn to the North early next week. We’ll continue to monitor over the next few days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.