Fiona enters the Caribbean; likely to turn north next week

Little strengthening is expected over the next day or so.
Fiona's Track
Fiona's Track(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fiona is poised to enter the Caribbean Friday as the system remains disorganized on its track westward.

Little change in strength is expected over the next day or two once in the Caribbean as wind shear continues to inhibit intensification. That will change down the road and some indications are once the storm gets past Puerto Rico and Hispanola, Fiona may strengthen to a hurricane near the Bahamas.

The track remains unchanged with a landfall possible on the island of Hispanola on Monday morning followed by a turn north into the Atlantic. Fiona should be near Turks and Caicos and southern Bahamas in about five days. Thereafter, a large weakness will form along the East Coast leading to a continued turn north either close to the United States coastline or just offshore. As of now, models don’t show a route into the Gulf.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

