Jayden Daniels’s father talks about what he’s gone through to become LSU’s QB

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The story of Jayden Daniels begins in San Bernadino, Calif., and his love for sports started at a young age.

Jayden was starting at quarterback as a freshman in high school, even if he didn’t seem built for the competition. He slowly but surely gained weight and chose to attend Arizona State on the next level.

Much has been made about his third year with the Sun Devils where he threw just 10 touchdown passes against 10 interceptions but there were things happening off the field that were much bigger than football and perhaps impacted his play.

“COVID hit our family and my mother and my father both died from COVID,” said Javon Daniels. “We buried both of them in 2021, March. They died together. And that affected Jayden a lot.”

Jayden dedicated a game to his grandfather, just one day after grandpa’s birthday. He also had special cleats made featuring his grandparents and also his deceased grandfather from his mother’s side. Jayden threw for nearly 300 yards and two touchdowns in a lopsided win over UCLA.

No matter what happens with LSU and Daniels moving forward, those who love him will be abundantly proud.

