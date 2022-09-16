BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Jayden Daniels’s father talks about what he’s gone through to become LSU’s QB

Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels has battled through hardships on his way to becoming the starting quarterback at LSU.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The story of Jayden Daniels begins in San Bernadino, Calif., and his love for sports started at a young age.

Jayden was starting at quarterback as a freshman in high school, even if he didn’t seem built for the competition. He slowly but surely gained weight and chose to attend Arizona State on the next level.

Much has been made about his third year with the Sun Devils where he threw just 10 touchdown passes against 10 interceptions but there were things happening off the field that were much bigger than football and perhaps impacted his play.

“COVID hit our family and my mother and my father both died from COVID,” said Javon Daniels. “We buried both of them in 2021, March. They died together. And that affected Jayden a lot.”

Jayden dedicated a game to his grandfather, just one day after grandpa’s birthday. He also had special cleats made featuring his grandparents and also his deceased grandfather from his mother’s side. Jayden threw for nearly 300 yards and two touchdowns in a lopsided win over UCLA.

No matter what happens with LSU and Daniels moving forward, those who love him will be abundantly proud.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper Kasha Domingue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Fired trooper accused of shooting a teen takes plea deal
A woman driver was shot early Saturday (Sept. 10) while stopped at a stoplight at the...
Woman driver shot at Tulane Avenue stoplight, police say
The reporting person last observed 16-year-old Kaniya Hunt (pictured, black female) as she left...
16-year-old girl located safely after running away in ride-share vehicle after school, NOPD says
Ariel view shows damaged homes in Kenner nearly a year after Hurricane Ida
Louisiana Citizens proposes 63% homeowners insurance rate hike for 2023
Hammond Police arrested eight people after a shootout in downtown Hammond early Friday morning.
6 adults, 2 juveniles arrested following shootout in Hammond

Latest News

Marcus Freeman and the Irish are 0-2 in the 2022 season.
FFF: Marcus Freeman lovefest comes to a halt
Southern Jags, LSU Tigers team up for community events leading up to historic football game
Southern quarterback BeSean McCray (11)
Southern routs Florida Memorial, 86-0, in season opener
T.J. Finley
Former LSU, current Auburn QB T.J. Finley arrested by Auburn police
Jonesboro-Hodge linebacker Xavier Atkins (13)
LSU lands commitment from 3-star Jonesboro-Hodge LB Xavier Atkins