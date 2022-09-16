BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSU student identified as victim in deadly shooting on Government Street overnight

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street overnight on Friday, Sept. 16.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An LSU student was found dead inside her bullet-riddled car on the edge of downtown Baton Rouge early Friday morning, September 16, police said.

At least “five or six” bullets were fired into the student’s vehicle, a source familiar with the case told WAFB. She was alone in the vehicle when police arrived. Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar, was found in her car near the railroad tracks on Government Street close to Eddie Robinson Drive, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed. Investigators say it is possible Rice was stopped on Government Street waiting for a train to pass. However, a train was not present when police arrived.

Investigators say, prior to the shooting, Rice had been with friends at an establishment in the Mid City area of Baton Rouge. Rice was a senior at LSU majoring in marketing.

LSU issued the following statement on Rice’s death:

Rice was a 2019 graduate of Dutchtown High School where she was on the homecoming court.

A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Multiple police units could be seen blocking off a portion of Government Street early Friday,...
Multiple police units could be seen blocking off a portion of Government Street early Friday, Sept. 16.(WAFB)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper Kasha Domingue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Fired trooper accused of shooting a teen takes plea deal
A woman driver was shot early Saturday (Sept. 10) while stopped at a stoplight at the...
Woman driver shot at Tulane Avenue stoplight, police say
The reporting person last observed 16-year-old Kaniya Hunt (pictured, black female) as she left...
16-year-old girl located safely after running away in ride-share vehicle after school, NOPD says
Ariel view shows damaged homes in Kenner nearly a year after Hurricane Ida
Louisiana Citizens proposes 63% homeowners insurance rate hike for 2023
Hammond Police arrested eight people after a shootout in downtown Hammond early Friday morning.
6 adults, 2 juveniles arrested following shootout in Hammond

Latest News

A deadly house fire broke out on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna on Fri., Sept. 16.
1 teen dead, 2 others hospitalized in Gretna house fire
Fiona's Track
Fiona enters the Caribbean; likely to turn north next week
Beauty Graveyard: How to Create the Perfect Routine
Beauty Graveyard: How to Create the Perfect Routine
Morning weather update for Fri., Sept. 16 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Fri., Sept. 16 at 6 a.m.