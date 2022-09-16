BBB Accredited Business
Man fatally shot at car dealership in Slidell, police search for suspect

Slidell Police are searching for 23-year-old Brian Taylor responsible for fatally shooting a...
Slidell Police are searching for 23-year-old Brian Taylor responsible for fatally shooting a man at a car dealership in Slidell.(Slidell Police Department)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell Police are searching for a suspect responsible for fatally shooting a man at a car dealership in Slidell.

Police are looking for 23-year-old Brian Taylor who’s the suspect in the shooting. According to Police Chief Randy Fandal, he’s considered armed and dangerous.

Police say around 5:30 p.m., two individuals were involved in an altercation that escalated to a victim being shot with a firearm. He was pronounced dead at the scene and Taylor fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Taylor should 911 immediately.

This story is still developing.

⚠️The Slidell Police Department is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred at Hyundai of Slidell. This...

Posted by Slidell Police Department on Friday, September 16, 2022
Slidell Police Department Press Briefing

Chief Randy Fandal provides an update on the shooting scene at the Hyundai dealership in Slidell.

Posted by WVUE FOX 8 on Friday, September 16, 2022

