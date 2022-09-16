Man fatally shot at car dealership in Slidell, police search for suspect
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell Police are searching for a suspect responsible for fatally shooting a man at a car dealership in Slidell.
Police are looking for 23-year-old Brian Taylor who’s the suspect in the shooting. According to Police Chief Randy Fandal, he’s considered armed and dangerous.
Police say around 5:30 p.m., two individuals were involved in an altercation that escalated to a victim being shot with a firearm. He was pronounced dead at the scene and Taylor fled the scene on foot.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Taylor should 911 immediately.
This story is still developing.
