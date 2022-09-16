More humid this weekend with spotty showers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The good feel air from the past few days is on the way out and a summer-like feel is moving in from the Gulf.

To round out the work week, expect more humidity. This will lead to a hotter feel this afternoon as highs top out in the upper 80s. Rain chances remain low but a random shower right at the coast wouldn’t surprise me late today.

Slightly better rain chances move in for the weekend as passing showers develop during daytime heating both Saturday and Sunday. The rain coverage won’t be all that high, around 30%, but the extra clouds and at times rain may influence your outdoor plans. I wouldn’t say cancel those plans but keep an eye to the sky and radar this weekend.

Next week just looks plain old hot. Highs will soar into the lower 90s with lots of sunshine in the forecast.

Tropical Storm Fiona is poised to move into the Caribbean later today bringing squally tropical weather to multiple islands down there. The track thinking remains the same as Fiona is likely to move towards Puerto Rico and Hispanola with a slight turn north thereafter. All indications are there will be enough of a weakness along the East Coast to pull the storm more north with time. We’ll continue to watch future model runs but for now, the Gulf looks to avoid Fiona’s path.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.