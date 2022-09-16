BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Mostly dry rain wise, but muggy feel returns

High pressure in the Atlantic dictates the current forecast for Fiona and high pressure across the Southeast US brings a return of dry heat.
High pressure in the Atlantic dictates the current forecast for Fiona and high pressure across the Southeast US brings a return of dry heat.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dew points are on the rise giving a little bit less comfortable feel to the air after a spectacular week of comfortable conditions. The weekend will bring in a chance for a shower, but most will not see rain. It should still be nice, if a bit warm and sticky for tail gating. Rain coverage will be less than 30 percent with most showers along the coast. As we head into next week things dry out again and we will see temperatures ramp up with highs in the lower 90s as opposed to the upper 80s.

Fiona continues to move towards the Caribbean effecting the northern islands of the lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands into the weekend. The current forecast calls for a turn to the North early next week. We’ll continue to monitor over the next few days.

