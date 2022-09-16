Nicondra: Mostly dry rain wise, but muggy feel returns

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dew points are on the rise giving a little bit less comfortable feel to the air after a spectacular week of comfortable conditions. The weekend will bring in a chance for a shower, but most will not see rain. It should still be nice, if a bit warm and sticky for tail gating. Rain coverage will be less than 30 percent with most showers along the coast. As we head into next week things dry out again and we will see temperatures ramp up with highs in the lower 90s as opposed to the upper 80s.

Fiona continues to move towards the Caribbean effecting the northern islands of the lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands into the weekend. The current forecast calls for a turn to the North early next week. We’ll continue to monitor over the next few days.

