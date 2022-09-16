Ponchatoula takes down St. Thomas Aquinas 23-8 in Strawberry Stadium

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Ponchaotula football (2-1) took down St. Thomas Aquinas Thursday (Sept. 15) 23-8 in SLU’s Strawberry Stadium off of continued emphasis on defense and more firework on the offensive side of the ball.

The Falcons’ offense never scored on the night with their 8 points coming from safety in the first half and a kickoff return late in the third quarter.

The Green Wave set the tone of the game with an interception from Wyatt Bennett that set the offense up for quarterback Nolan Tribble finding Cory Jackson 21-yards in the end zone two plays later.

Ponchatoula went up 13-8 with running back Bishop Davis under center on a wildcat play, dropping back to hit Tibble for a 30-yard touchdown reception. Davis would go on to score another touchdown on the ground and John Crawford made a 24-yard field goal try late in the second half.

Ponchatoula takes on Covington next week to open District 6-5A play.

