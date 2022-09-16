Rummel and Shaw battle for the megaphone

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two games into the season, and the Rummel Raiders own two victories. Those wins came against impressive opponents, Ouachita and U-High.

“Well, definitely proud of the results up to this point. Two very good opponents that we played, been able to come out with victories. Proud of that, but as we just told the kids, there’s not only room for improvement but there was times we didn’t execute well. I think had we executed a little better on both sides in both games, we could’ve had some comfortable leads,” said Rummel head coach Nick Monica.

On the other sideline, Hank Tierney is back on the West Bank where it all started for him.

“Yeah I’m happy to be back, great kids, great school. I’m really enjoying. I enjoy working with my new coaching staff. The kids are working really hard. They’re really responding to what we’re trying to teach them. Excited to play a really good team at Archbishop Rummel,” said Shaw head coach Hank Tierney.

Shaw is 1-1 on the season, but this will be a tough task to get that second win of the 2022 season.

“Well it’s been a pretty long time since that megaphone has been on the West Bank. The kids didn’t know what it looks like, we had to show it to them. Talk to them about it. It’s always been a great game. Rummel has always been a good team, a great program. Going back to Jay Roth and now Nick Monica. Our goal is to be competitive. We hope we can take care of business on our end, and make it a great game like it used to be,” said Tierney.

The last time Shaw beat Rummel and took home the megaphone, you got to back to 2007.

